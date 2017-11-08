COVINGTON, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.7 has been recorded in central Oklahoma.

The quake struck at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday near Covington, about 55 miles (89 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City.

There are no reports of injury or severe damage.

The quake struck about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of where a series of about a dozen earthquakes, including one of magnitude 4.1, have occurred since Oct. 31.

Thousands of quakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Several oil and gas producers have been directed to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others, including two in the area of the recent temblors.