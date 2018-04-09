SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a pregnant woman was found in a car in North Carolina.
Southern Pines police told local reporters the victim was 18-year-old Aiyonna Clarice Barrett of Sanford. Barrett’s body was found around 8 p.m. Sunday in a car on a dirt road in Southern Pines.
Officials said Monday that the unborn child that Barrett was carrying also died.
The cause of the woman’s death has not been determined. An autopsy is planned by the State Medical Examiner on Monday.
No arrests have been made.