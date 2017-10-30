BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant woman is recovering at a hospital after being run over by her own car Sunday in Beaverton.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the woman had been driving a 2001 Mazda Tribute when it became disabled. The Oregonian reports that the driver and another woman began pushing the SUV to move it from the road.

The pregnant woman tried to jump back into the SUV when it began rolling downhill, but she didn’t make it. The SUV dragged her, knocked her down and at least one tire ran over her chest.

Authorities say neither the 32-year-old woman nor her fetus appear to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

The woman’s identity was not released.