FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a pregnant woman has died in a rollover crash in Fargo.

Authorities say 29-year-old Alicia Bernier was thrown from her SUV on Interstate 29 Wednesday night when it veered into the median, rolled over and came to rest on its roof. KFGO reports Bernier and her unborn child were killed.

A 35-year-old passenger was taken to Essentia Hospital with head injuries.

