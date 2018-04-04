BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A pregnant woman was shot in the arm at an apartment complex in Alabama.

Birmingham police Sgt. Cedric Hunt tells AL.com that three to five men were shooting at each other outside the apartments on Tuesday night, and three to five apartments were shot into.

Another woman inside an apartment was grazed by glass fragments. Police said the injuries to both women were not life-threatening. The pregnant woman is in her first trimester.

Hunt says investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting. One unidentified person has been detained.

