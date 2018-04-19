NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators Foundation is giving out grants totaling more than $600,000.
A total of 149 grants will be distributed at a ceremony May 2 in Nashville.
The funds represent the largest one-time donation in the foundation’s history, outpacing last year’s previous mark of $515,000.
The grants will be given to Nashville and Middle Tennessee community service and charitable organizations.
The foundation has awarded more than $5 million in grants to organizations since its inception in 1998.