MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Law enforcement criticized parents and students Wednesday after two 12-year-olds were charged with making school shooting threats on social media. A girl was detained Thursday and a boy Sunday for threatening Prattville public schools.

Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson said any threat that “has already terrorized” is taken seriously.

Juvenile Judge Joy Booth held parents accountable for not monitoring children and said parents and students could “lose their freedom.”

Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson said police investigated 20 threats against county schools since the Parkland massacre. The department was under strain with three officers working overtime Sunday.

An Alabama House of Representatives committee held public hearings on Wednesday to debate proposals about arming teachers or security forces. Superintendent Spence Agee said Prattville has “no intention to arm teachers.”