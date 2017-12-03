NEW YORK (AP) — “A Prairie Home Companion” is changing its name to “Town Hall” after allegations of improper conduct were made against former host Garrison Keillor.
The man who replaced Keillor as host of “Prairie Home” after Keillor retired last year announced the show’s new name Saturday.
Chris Thile also addressed the allegations against Keillor during the opening minutes of the radio show’s first broadcast since news of them broke. Thile said the allegations came as “heartbreaking news.”
Minnesota Public Radio, the parent company of the show’s distributor, ended its relationship with Keillor after what it said were allegations of improper behavior with a person who worked with him on “Prairie Home.” Keillor says he touched a woman’s bare back as he tried to console her, and that he apologized.
Most Read Stories
- Analysis: TCU's lopsided loss in Big 12 title game gives Huskies hope of a New Year's bowl bid
- GOP may work next on welfare, Medicare, Social Security
- Garfield 4-star recruit Tre'Shaun Harrison de-commits from Oregon amid rumors of Willie Taggart to Florida State
- Firefighters found a body outside of a Renton home. Aerial photos show it could have been there for years before the fire.
- The big deficits in GOP tax plan aren’t a glitch — they’re the whole point | Danny Westneat
Thile says the U.S. is in the midst of a movement he believes represents progress. He says people are recognizing the “harmful power imbalance that women have had to endure for so long in our culture.”