CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is warning people who played with puppies at a Hanover pizzeria that they may have been exposed to a bacterial disease.

Officials say five of the 10 puppies imported to Vermont and New Hampshire from Puerto Rico tested positive for leptospirosis.

The disease causes a range of symptoms in humans and can be deadly without treatment.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said the puppies were brought to an outdoor patio last weekend at Ramunto’s Brick and Brew Pizzeria in Hanover.

He says people and their pets who came into contact with the puppies should reach out to their health care providers and veterinarians.