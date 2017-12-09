BEIRUT (AP) — A powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militant commander has visited the Lebanon-Israel border expressing support for the Lebanese and Palestinians against the Jewish state.
Qais al-Khazali of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous, a group that staged spectacular attacks against U.S. troops before their withdrawal from Iraq in 2011 appeared in military uniform in a video while touring the border with Israel along with members of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group.
The visit was blasted by Prime Minister Saad Hariri who said in a statement that it is a violation of Lebanese, law adding that it happened six days ago. Hariri ordered that al-Khazaali be banned from entering Lebanon again.
The video was aired by Asaib Ahl al-Haq al-Ahd TV station Thursday night.
