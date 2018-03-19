TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A powerful panel that can alter the Florida Constitution is working on a final set of proposals to go on the 2018 ballot.

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission on Monday began deliberating nearly 40 proposals dealing with everything from loopholes to state election laws to the retirement age of judges.

The 37-member panel meets every 20 years and is allowed to propose changes to the state constitution. The commission held its first meeting more than a year ago. The panel must wrap up its work by early May.

The members of the commission are appointed by the governor, the president of the state Senate, the speaker of the Florida House and the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court. Attorney General Pam Bondi is automatically a member of the panel.