DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in Iowa is worth $1 million.
Iowa Lottery officials say the ticket matched the first five numbers in Saturday’s drawing, so it earned a $1 million prize even though it fell short of the jackpot.
The ticket was sold at a Kum & Go convenience store in Colfax, Iowa.
No one matched all six numbers in Saturday’s drawing, so the jackpot will grow to roughly $440 million for Wednesday.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com