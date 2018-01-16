DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Powerball ticket sold in Dickinson is worth $100,000 in the latest drawing.

North Dakota lottery officials say the ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball in Saturday’s drawing to win the game’s $50,000 third prize, and an option that was purchased doubled the amount.

The winning numbers were 14, 25, 35, 58 and 69, and the Powerball was 24.

The odds of winning the third prize in Powerball are 1 in about 913,000. The winner has about six months to claim the prize.

Powerball is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The jackpot is at $62 million for the next drawing, on Wednesday.