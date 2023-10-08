The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.55 billion after nobody won the grand prize in Saturday night’s drawing.

White balls 47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and red Powerball 19 were selected. Twelve ticket-buyers correctly matched all five white balls to win at least $1 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since July 19, when a single person in Los Angeles County won the $1.08 billion grand prize. That was the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history; the current $1.55 billion jackpot is the third-largest.

There have now been 34 consecutive drawings with no grand prize winner, and three of the four largest Powerball jackpots have occurred in the past 12 months.

Edwin Castro from California won the largest Powerball jackpot in history in November 2022, claiming the $2.04 billion prize. The second-largest Powerball jackpot was won in January 2016 and split between three winning tickets.

If someone wins Monday night’s Powerball drawing and takes the immediate cash payout, they will receive $679.8 million before taxes, according to Powerball. The odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million. Each ticket costs $2.

While no one has won Powerball for months, one lucky winner did claim a $360 million grand prize in Mega Millions in Friday night’s drawing.