FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in a North Carolina city have ordered the power to a mobile home park shut off, leaving residents scrambling for another place to live.

The Fayetteville Observer reports city officials say the power was cut to Mobile Manor Home Park after finding the power grid to the trailer park was substandard and dangerous, the latest in a long list of violations filed against the owners of the trailer park dating back nearly 20 years.

Dewey McLamb, an Army veteran with health problems, said he found out Monday evening that power would be shut off by noon Tuesday when police handed out notices to residents.

A woman who said she helps her mother operate the mobile home said the city gave little warning before the power was shut off.

