BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing power outage in the community of Tuluksak in western Alaska has caused some residents to lose their summer subsistence harvest.

KYUK-AM reports the lack of electricity means freezers storing the salmon harvests are largely not functioning.

Resident Angela Alexie says power has been out for about a week, and it was also out for a week earlier in July.

Some homes in Tuluksak have installed generators to adapt to the frequent multi-day outages. Alexie says she got a generator about two years ago after losing her fall and winter subsistence catch to an outage, but it can only power a few small appliances.

The Tuluksak Native Community operates the power plant and expects repair parts to reach Alaska this week.

