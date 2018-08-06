BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — An ongoing power outage in the community of Tuluksak in western Alaska has caused some residents to lose their summer subsistence harvest.
KYUK-AM reports the lack of electricity means freezers storing the salmon harvests are largely not functioning.
Resident Angela Alexie says power has been out for about a week, and it was also out for a week earlier in July.
Some homes in Tuluksak have installed generators to adapt to the frequent multi-day outages. Alexie says she got a generator about two years ago after losing her fall and winter subsistence catch to an outage, but it can only power a few small appliances.
The Tuluksak Native Community operates the power plant and expects repair parts to reach Alaska this week.
Information from: KYUK-AM, http://www.kyuk.org