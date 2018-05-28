SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides.
A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the outage Monday afternoon was caused by a car that hit a utility pole.
Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.
Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot tall Millennium Force roller coaster.
Park employees were helping people off the rides.