TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A lot of angry thrill seekers are venting at Busch Gardens after the Florida theme park let guests in despite a power outage that shut down rides.
The Tampa theme park announced on Twitter Saturday morning that power was out. It was fielding complaints hours later from people who paid for parking and admission and weren’t able to get on rides.
Tickets to the park cost $104.99 at the gate. Parking is $20. Some guests responded to the park’s Twitter post that they were leaving with no refund.
The park tweeted just before 1:30 p.m. that some animal habitats and two restaurants had power restored. It encouraged guests to come and enjoy free beer.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- How bungling has kept Puerto Ricans powerless VIEW