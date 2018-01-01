NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage on the tracks at New York’s Penn Station has affected train service on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

The outage prevented trains from entering or leaving the station starting at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams says power was partially restored by 8:30 p.m.

Abrams says that NJ Transit trains were diverted to Hoboken and Amtrak trains were diverted to Newark Penn Station during the disruption.

PATH said it was cross-honoring tickets from NJ Transit and Amtrak.

Abrams says the outage did not affect power inside the train station or service on the Long Island Rail Road.