By
The Associated Press

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Officials say about 32,000 customers in and around Grants Pass lost power Wednesday morning.

Pacific Power said on Twitter that crews responded to what they described as a large-scale outage just after 7:30 a.m.

Officials say power was restored within a few hours.

Pacific Power said the cause of the outage was “transmission interruption.”

The Associated Press