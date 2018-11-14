GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Officials say about 32,000 customers in and around Grants Pass lost power Wednesday morning.
Pacific Power said on Twitter that crews responded to what they described as a large-scale outage just after 7:30 a.m.
Officials say power was restored within a few hours.
Pacific Power said the cause of the outage was “transmission interruption.”
