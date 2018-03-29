LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say an electrical panel short-circuit cut power to parts of the Bellagio resort on the Las Vegas Strip, but no injuries were reported and no evacuation was ordered.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan said firefighters who answered an alarm about 11 a.m. Thursday found no fire but helped people out of elevators.

Mary Hynes, spokeswoman for hotel owner MGM Resorts International, said power was still out at nearly 1 p.m. at the buffet restaurant, the Cirque Theater and parts of the casino race and sports book betting area.

She says casino gambling was not affected and elevator service was quickly restored.

Buchanan says officials found that leaky water made contact with an electrical panel.

He says guest rooms in the nearly 4,000-room property continued to have electricity.