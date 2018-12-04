JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s troubled power utility has been implementing a series of power cuts nationwide, intensifying concern about attempts to spur growth in one of Africa’s biggest economies.
State-owned Eskom on Tuesday announced another day of scheduled electricity cuts in what it said was “a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.”
Eskom attributes the rotational cuts, known as “loadshedding,” to breakdowns at power generation plants and says teams are working to restore service.
The debt-laden utility, which provides most of South Africa’s electricity, is at the center of efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to rid state-owned enterprises of corruption and mismanagement after the scandal-tainted tenure of predecessor Jacob Zuma.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- Perversion of Justice: Cops worked to put serial sex abuser in prison. Prosecutors worked to cut him a break VIEW
- 'Mission complete': Sully, Bush's service dog, stays at former president's side for one last journey
- Nation to pause in honor of former President George H.W. Bush on Wednesday
- CHP uses Autopilot to stop a Tesla Model 3 with a sleeping driver at the wheel
South Africans also experienced major blackouts in 2008 and 2014.