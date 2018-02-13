WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities say a major power cut has stalled the subway and tramways and left thousands of households and businesses without power in southern Warsaw.
Jakub Zajdel, spokesman for the energy provider, Innogy, said Tuesday technicians are working to restore power. He said a major power line in the Sluzew district was probably cut during construction works, causing the loss of power that occurred around 10.50 a.m..
TVN24 footage showed passengers leaving a subway train in the Wilanowska station and being advised that the trains would not run.
Shops, offices and households in the Mokotow and Sluzew districts were also without power.
