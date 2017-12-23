WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Power has cut out to some runway lighting at Rhode Island’s main airport, prompting officials to close the main airstrip overnight as a precaution.
The Rhode Island Airport Corporation says the partial electrical outage has darkened edge lighting on the main runway at T.F. Green Airport in Warwick.
Edge lighting provides visual references for pilots along the entire length of the runway.
Spokesman Bill Fischer says the airport became aware of the outage Saturday morning and electricians are working to repair it. Fischer says the main runway has been closed from sunset Saturday to sunrise Sunday.
Most Read Stories
- King County: Don’t prepay your property taxes now to avoid tax hit next year
- Snow on Christmas Eve in the Seattle area? Here are the chances VIEW
- Amtrak crew in Washington state train crash was not using cellphone | Train derailment
- Archbishop Murphy's Kyler Gordon, state's No. 1 recruit, chooses Huskies over Notre Dame
- Seattle man faces long recovery after Amtrak derailment, but financial claims could be limited
He says most incoming flights are landing on another runway.