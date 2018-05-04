PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Records show a Maine utility knew about problems with its billing system for months, despite saying the new software was not a factor in why more than 1,000 customers saw high winter power bills.

The Portland Press Herald reports documents filed with the state Public Utilities Commission show a series of problems with Central Maine Power.

Some of the problems include customers seeing double usage on their bills with no cost and enrollment issues with auto-pay.

The utility switched to the new system in October 2017, the same time a windstorm knocked out power to thousands of customers.

CMP spokesman John Carroll said Thursday the company has found that the recorded usage and amounts due are accurate.

The commission is expected to audit CMP starting May 15.