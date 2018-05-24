POWELL, Wyo. (AP) — A Powell man has been sentenced to 18 to 20 years in prison for the shooting death of his wife.

The Cody Enterprise reports 65-year-old David Williamson was sentenced this week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Shirley Williamson in August 2017.

Park County deputy prosecutor Leda Pojman told the court that David Williamson “shot his wife of 36 years in close proximity, in fact, while he was lying right next to her in bed.”

David Williamson told the court that his wife had paranoia and was hearing voices, which contributed to the circumstances leading to the shooting.

Pojma told the court that David Williamson killed his wife instead of getting her the help she needed.

