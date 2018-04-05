MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A Delaware poultry farm facing a potential lawsuit over contaminated water says it’s not to blame.

Mountaire Farms in Millsboro issued a statement Wednesday that groundwater problems around its plant in Millsboro are not the fault of its processing plant. In the statement, they say 20 percent of drinking-water wells in Sussex County suffer from increased nitrate levels and that the problem predates the plant’s existence.

In November, state officials say Mountaire sprayed highly contaminated wastewater on hundreds of acres of farms near Millsboro after a failure at the plant’s wastewater treatment facilities.

News outlets report that residents around the plant last month filed a notice of intent to sue if Mountaire does not fix the issue.

Mountaire says it’s spending $35 million on a new wastewater treatment facility.