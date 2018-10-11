PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are speaking with people who say they are biologically related to one of six children presumed dead when their adopted mother Jennifer Hart drove them and her wife off a cliff in March.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office says potential relatives of 16-year-old Hannah Hart contacted them to help identify human remains found near the crash scene.

Scientists previously compared DNA from the remains with samples from Hannah’s biological siblings, Markis and Abigail, but the results were inconclusive.

Oregon news outlets report Mendocino County sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Shannon Barney said the office is now working with Hannah’s potential blood relatives to obtain DNA samples.

Hannah and her 15-year-old brother Devonte Hart have been unaccounted for since the vehicle was found. Authorities recovered the bodies of Jennifer Hart and Sarah Hart, along with siblings Markis, Jeremiah, Abigail and Sierra.