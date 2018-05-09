SMRYNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials say they have intercepted a shipment of marijuana and cell phones to the state’s maximum security prison.

Officials say a suspicious package was sent to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.

The package was mailed to the central supply warehouse using a fictitious vendor name.

Inside the package, officials found more than seven ounces of marijuana and three cellphones hidden inside four-pound bags of coffee.

Officials say that had the package not been intercepted, the contraband could have made its way to inmate kitchen workers and distributed throughout the facility.