SMRYNA, Del. (AP) — Delaware prison officials say they have intercepted a shipment of marijuana and cell phones to the state’s maximum security prison.
Officials say a suspicious package was sent to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
The package was mailed to the central supply warehouse using a fictitious vendor name.
Inside the package, officials found more than seven ounces of marijuana and three cellphones hidden inside four-pound bags of coffee.
Officials say that had the package not been intercepted, the contraband could have made its way to inmate kitchen workers and distributed throughout the facility.