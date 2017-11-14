DEMING, N.M. (AP) — Anonymous social media threats have forced more than 1,000 Deming High School students to stay home as administers worked to quell fears about possible violence.

The Deming Headlight reports Deming police dispatched officers to campus Tuesday following the social media posts this weekend.

Two posts on Snapchat circulated widely on social media alluded to a threat of a shooting at a school.

Deming Public Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero says school officials were working with police to investigate the posts.

Three girls’ basketball games scheduled for Tuesday afternoon and evening proceed as scheduled.

No arrests have been made.

