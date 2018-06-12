MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Inspectors are searching for men involved in the non-fatal shooting of a postal supervisor in Tennessee.

Gregory Newberry of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says the supervisor was heading to the office after helping a letter carrier in Memphis on Tuesday when a car with four men inside pulled up beside him.

Newberry said the passenger in the car fired three shots, hitting the supervisor once in the left thigh. The supervisor was treated at a hospital and released.

Newberry said the supervisor was in his own vehicle and he was not wearing a uniform, which is common practice.

Authorities are searching for an older-model, four-door sedan that is gray or silver.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.