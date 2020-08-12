WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats intensified calls for more oversight of the U.S. Postal Service and new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Wednesday, after the agency warned states that long-established classification practices for ballots and other political mailings may not be enough to ensure timely delivery for the November election.

Postal officials advised the nation’s secretaries of state to use high-priority first-class postage, which costs 55 cents an item, on election mail rather than the third-class, or bulk, rate of 20 cents typically used.

USPS General Counsel Thomas Marshall informed state leaders that, depending on their respective deadlines for requesting an absentee ballot and casting a vote through the postal system, sending election items as bulk mail may cause voters to miss crucial cutoff points. Bulk mail delivery takes three to 10 days, according to the Postal Service, while first-class mail delivery takes two to five days.

But postal workers have long been informally treating political mail — including election advertisements, voter information and ballots — as first-class items, affording them privileges that their 20-cent price-point ordinarily would not allow.

Democrats worry that the Postal Service may issue new directions for handling political mail, and attribute those changes to the USPS’s financial difficulties and DeJoy’s cost-cutting mandate. Both Senate and House Democratic caucuses wrote to DeJoy on Wednesday urging him not to change election mail processing practices.

“If any changes are made to long-standing practices of moving election mail just months ahead of the 2020 general election, it will cause further delays to election mail that will disenfranchise voters and put significant financial pressure on election jurisdictions,” the Senate’s 47-member Democratic caucus wrote in a letter authored by Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. “Many state deadlines allow voters to request absentee ballot applications and absentee ballots within a few days of Election Day, so it is vital that standard delivery times remain low and pricing remain consistent with past practices to which election officials and voters are accustomed.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Oversight and Reform Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., wrote in a letter signed by dozens of colleagues: “The House is seriously concerned that you are implementing policies that accelerate the crisis at the Postal Service, including directing Post Offices to no longer treat all election mail as first class. If implemented now, as the election approaches, this policy will cause further delays to election mail that will disenfranchise voters and put significant financial pressure on election jurisdictions.”

The Postal Service said in a statement that it has long emphasized to election officials that delivery times are based on the class of service paid for by the mailer, including election mail, and that it has consistently recommended that jurisdictions send that mail first class. It also advised officials to label election mail with a recognized election mail logo and other tags to help postal workers identify and process those items.

“To ensure that voters who wish to use the mail to vote can do so successfully, it is critical that election officials and voters are mindful of the time that it takes for us to deliver ballots, whether it is a blank ballot going to a voter or a completed ballot going back to election officials,” the agency said. “In other words, the time required for both legs of a ballot’s delivery through the mail must be taken into account. In many cases, certain deadlines concerning mail-in ballots, may be incompatible with the Postal Service’s delivery standards, especially if election officials use marketing mail to send blank ballots to voters.

“Using marketing mail will result in slower delivery times and will increase the risk that voters will not receive their ballots in time to return them by mail.”

But in past elections, when states have chosen to send political mail under third class designations, postal workers were instructed to treat those items as though they were first class. USPS managers and postmasters must keep a log of all political and campaign mailings their offices receive, according to the Postal Operations Manual, and must document any delays in that mail’s distribution.

“Every political season we treat political mail like first-class mail. It was always the priority to go out. Now they’re treating it like bulk rate mail,” said one postal worker in Michigan, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution. “We recycle the bulk rate mail that doesn’t go out. But first-class mail, we always try to get it to you. We forward it if you moved, we try to find you.

“Now we’re recycling political mail. It’s supposed to go back to the candidate the sent it to us. But we’re recycling it now. Keeping up a log is the lowest form of accountability, the lowest form of keeping track of this mail. But we’re not doing it.”

Election mail is not commingled with other mail on shop floors and is often sorted by hand, rather than by processing machines.

The Postal Service Office of Inspector General found that in the 2018 midterm election “facilities typically process[ed] political mail as first-class mail.”