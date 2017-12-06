RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont city post office is creating a special mailbox for letters to go directly to the North Pole and Santa Claus.
Rutland Postmaster James Ragosta says the collection mailbox was found while staff members cleaned the basement of the federal post office building. The Rutland Herald reports the mailbox was restored and decorated by members of the Rutland Youth Theatre.
Once the mailbox was painted, it was set up Monday on West Street.
Ragosta said he doesn’t know the entire history of the box, but said it was in use so long, he remembered taking his own sons to mail letters to Santa when the mailbox was at Depot Park.
Ragosta says the mailbox will be up through the Friday before Christmas.