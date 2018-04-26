PIE TOWN, N.M. (AP) — The Postal Service is installing temporary mailboxes in Pie Town to allow residents of the tiny western New Mexico community to keep getting mail while the agency continues trying to identify a location for a replacement post office.
The Postal Service recently suspended operations at its current location because of a “loss of lease.”
Spokesman Peter Hass says the mailboxes are being installed Thursday at 17 Frontage Road outside the current facility and are expected to be available for use starting Friday.
Pie Town is 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of Albuquerque.
