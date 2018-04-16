PRATTVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A post office in Alabama has reopened after a fire that damaged part of the building.
The fire was reported early Monday at the post office in Prattville.
U.S. Postal Service spokeswoman Debbie Fetterly tells the Montgomery Advertiser that it started in the lobby mail drop chute. She says no employees were in the building at the time.
She says 24 post office boxes were damaged, and there was soot and smoke damage in the back of the building.
Employees were sorting packages, and mail was being delivered Monday.