CHELMSFORD, Mass. (AP) — A possibly rabid fox that attacked two women in Chelmsford has been killed by police.
Chelmsford Police Chief James Spinney says the fox attacked a nurse and a delivery person on Tuesday. Police later found the animal and noted that it was acting strangely. They determined it was a threat to public safety and killed it.
MassLive.com reports the carcass was turned over to a state lab to be tested for rabies.
Similar attacks were reported earlier this month in Burlington. Two women were bitten by a fox that was later confirmed to have rabies.
