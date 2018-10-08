FAIRFAX, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say damage from a possible tornado has forced the closure of part of a state highway in a small town in northern Oklahoma.

The Tulsa World says no injuries have been reported since the storm blew through Fairfax in Osage County on Sunday night. Video from the scene shows large tree branches, sheets of metal and other debris strewn across parts of Highway 18 in the town of about 1,300 people, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Tulsa.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the highway will be closed until further notice.