LAKE MARY, Fla. (AP) — Another sinkhole may have opened in a Florida neighborhood.

Seminole County officials tweeted Tuesday that a depression or sinkhole had been identified in Lake Mary and that county officials along with water utility workers were onsite to minimize damage. The road was shut down to only one lane. A water main break was also discovered.

Part of the road was shut down last week after a depression was found.

Officials did not disclose the size of the opening.