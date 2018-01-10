BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana governor’s election may be nearly two years away, but Republicans hoping to keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term already are sizing up the race.
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he’s considering a gubernatorial bid. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is openly studying a campaign for the job, traveling to the state capitol last week to talk with possible supporters.
The list doesn’t stop there.
Attorney General Jeff Landry; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt; and Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, all are considered possible contenders.
Most Read Stories
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Seattle settles with 2 former library guards who sued over kisses, spanking
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
Some Republicans hope U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise would consider leaving his job as the House’s third-ranking Republican to come home to the governor’s seat. But Scalise said: “It’s not something that I’m interested in right now.”