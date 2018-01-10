Share story

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana governor’s election may be nearly two years away, but Republicans hoping to keep Democrat John Bel Edwards from a second term already are sizing up the race.

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy says he’s considering a gubernatorial bid. U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham is openly studying a campaign for the job, traveling to the state capitol last week to talk with possible supporters.

The list doesn’t stop there.

Attorney General Jeff Landry; state Sen. Sharon Hewitt; and Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, all are considered possible contenders.

Some Republicans hope U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise would consider leaving his job as the House’s third-ranking Republican to come home to the governor’s seat. But Scalise said: “It’s not something that I’m interested in right now.”

