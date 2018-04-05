BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say possible human remains have been found on Long Island.

The FBI on Thursday said the remains were found in Babylon and had been at the site “for an extended period of time.”

The FBI did not say if the remains were connected to MS-13 violence, but said its Long Island Gang Task Force was investigating.

There have been 25 suspected MS-13 killings on Long Island in the past two years.