ALBURGH, Vt. (AP) — Fire officials say about 200 students at a Vermont school have been evacuated after a possible gas leak.

WPTZ-TV reports the fire department said the leak was reported Monday morning at the Alburgh Community Educational Center. The school has students in kindergarten through eighth grade. They were taken to North Hero School.

A smell of propane was reported around the village.

Crews are working to determine the source of the possible leak.

___

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com