(Bloomberg) — A cruise ship owned by Carnival Corp. was blocked from leaving an Italian port with some 7,000 people on board, after a passenger came down with symptoms that raised concerns about a possible case of coronavirus.

Carnival’s Italian unit Costa Crociere SpA said that a 54-year-old woman from Macau is currently in isolation on board its Costa Smeralda cruise ship in the port of Civitavecchia, near Rome.

A medical team from a Rome hospital has examined the patient, who demonstrated fever and respiratory symptoms, according to the Italian Coast Guard. Further operations on the ship “will be decided later,” a Coast Guard spokesman said.

Read More: Follow the latest updates on the coronavirus here.

The Costa Smeralda case could mark the first case of a cruise ship being affected by the coronavirus. Cruise vessels, where passengers are in close contact over extended periods of time, are particularly susceptible to outbreaks and spreads of viruses. It would also be the first confirmed case of the disease in Italy.

Carnival shares fell 5.3% at 9:33 a.m. in New York. The shares are down 15% since Jan. 17.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told reporters during a visit to Sofia that Italy is adopting all measures necessary to tackle risks linked to the virus, adding that “there is no need to spread alarmist information or to fuel any form of panic.”

“As soon as the suspected case emerged, medical staff on board immediately activated the necessary health procedures,” Costa Crociere said in a statement. “Our priority is to guarantee the health and safety of our guests and team.”

Italian media reported that passengers were protesting the lockdown of the ship and lack of information.

“We don’t have information, no internet, because on the ship it doesn’t work,” Ansa new agency cited Italian passenger Liborio Iervolino as saying. “But above all we’re having our meals together in the common areas and we don’t know if someone is infected.”

The ship was bound for La Spezia in the Liguria region, with 1,000 crew and 6,000 passengers, 750 of whom came from China, a port spokesman said.

Concordia Memories

The incident Thursday brought back memories of the 2012 disaster involving Carnival’s Costa Concordia cruise ship, which capsized near the Tuscan coast, killing 32 people.

Cruise stocks had already been slumping as analysts projected an earnings impact from coronavirus. Carnival and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. previously suspended several cruises departing from China, a small but growing market for the American companies.

Patrick Scholes, an analyst with SunTrust, said the Italian lockdown wouldn’t help.

“Even if it is a false alarm, the surrounding media attention is a negative for the propensity to book a cruise,” Scholes said Thursday by email. “Too early to quantify the financial impact from this latest news, but it’s safe to say that it will put pressure on earnings and investor sentiment for the cruise stocks.”

(Updates with passenger, analyst quote.)

–With assistance from Sonia Sirletti, John Follain and Flavia Rotondi.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alberto Brambilla in Rome at abrambilla8@bloomberg.net;Jonathan Levin in Miami at jlevin20@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alessandro Speciale at aspeciale@bloomberg.net, Jerrold Colten, Tommaso Ebhardt

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.