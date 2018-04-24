RENO, Nev. (AP) — Washoe County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping at a school bus stop north of Reno.

Sheriff’s spokesman Bob Harmon says a 13-year-old boy reportedly was waiting for his bus shortly before 7 a.m. Monday when an unknown male approached in a vehicle.

He says the man attempted to coax the boy into his red Subaru Baja in the North Valleys area near Red Rock Road and Silver Knolls Boulevard. The boy ran away and the suspect drove off.

The car’s license plate includes the number “33.”

The suspect is described as a white male with silver streaks in his dark brown hair and beard. He was wearing a black shirt.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff’s office at 775-328-3320 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.