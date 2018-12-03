LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese lawmakers trying to figure out who should be blamed for last year’s major theft of weapons from the national armory want to question the prime minister, the current and former army chiefs of staff and a former attorney general.

Senior members of the police and intelligence services were also on the parliamentary committee of inquiry’s list Monday.

Prosecutors are still investigating the theft, which has spawned repeated leaks, public accusations and military arrests, as well as the resignation of the defense minister.

The committee is trying to figure out who knew what when in a case that remains clouded in contradictions.

The stolen weapons reappeared four months after the theft in a field 30 kilometers (20 miles) away after an anonymous tip-off.