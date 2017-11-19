PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A VFW post in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, plans to sell its downtown building.
City Councilor Josh Denton, who’s a member of VFW Post 168, tells the Portsmouth Herald that the vote took place on Saturday. That means the post can begin negotiating with a businessman who wants to reopen the State Street Saloon after the original business was destroyed by fire.
Denton said the sale would allow the VFW post to remain solvent and to find a more affordable location.
Officials say many Veterans of Foreign War posts are struggling with membership.
In Maine, South Portland VFW 832, once one of New England’s largest, ran out of money and closed its doors. The South Portland VFW commander said the post hopes to reorganize.