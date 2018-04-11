PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Renovations are underway at the Portsmouth City Hall building.

The Portsmouth Herald reports workers are replacing the building’s brick facade and its windows. Officials say they will create a new entrance for the police station as well.

Department of Public Works Director Peter Rice says the facade was separating from the building. Rice says the new police station entrance will improve functionality.

City Manager John Bohenko says City Council previously approved spending $3.2 million for the renovation project. Councilors approved a resolution in December to use additional funds from a bond premium when PCBs were discovered in caulking.

The project will take about nine months. Officials will monitor migrating dust throughout the project to ensure safety.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com