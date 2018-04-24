PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth International Airport will charge passengers a daily fee to park at the airport beginning in October.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the Pease Development Authority’s board of directors voted unanimously last week to approve the $7-a-day fee. It will go into effect Oct. 1.

Board member Peter Loughlin says more traffic has put a strain on the building and its staff. Loughlin says the airport needs to consider a terminal expansion and other renovations.

Airport Director Paul Brean says the fee could generate about $600,000 annually.

The airport will also charge an aviation fuel flowage fee starting July 1.

Airport executive director David Mullen says Pease Development Authority is looking for more revenue streams to keep the airport “as self-sustaining as possible.”

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com