PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — The Portsmouth City Council has approved the city’s first public arts projects for construction at a new downtown parking garage.

The council voted last week to spend $88,900 on a sculpture that will be created by Maine artist Terrence Parker and $40,000 on another work by Maine artist Seth Palmiter. The Portsmouth Herald reports both works will be dedicated to Portsmouth’s working-class men and women who previously lived and worked in the city’s North End neighborhood where the municipal garage is located.

The project is being paid for through the city’s Percent for Art ordinance, which requires the City Council to spend 1 percent of any municipal project that costs at least $2 million on art.

The garage is under construction and is expected to open this fall.

___

Information from: Portsmouth Herald, http://www.seacoastonline.com