JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A portrait of former Mississippi Gov. Bill Allain will be unveiled in January, filling the only gap in the state Capitol’s hall of governors.

Allain was a Democrat who served as governor from 1984 to 1988, after being attorney general for four years. He was known to shun the spotlight, and never sat for a portrait while he was living

The Natchez native was 85 when he died in late 2013.

Now, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that northern district Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley found an artist, Robbie Boyd of Pontotoc, to paint a portrait. It is based on a photo that Allain himself selected late in his life.

The state budgeted $2,500 for the art, which will be unveiled Jan. 29.