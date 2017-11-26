JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A portrait of former Mississippi Gov. Bill Allain will be unveiled in January, filling the only gap in the state Capitol’s hall of governors.
Allain was a Democrat who served as governor from 1984 to 1988, after being attorney general for four years. He was known to shun the spotlight, and never sat for a portrait while he was living
The Natchez native was 85 when he died in late 2013.
Now, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that northern district Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley found an artist, Robbie Boyd of Pontotoc, to paint a portrait. It is based on a photo that Allain himself selected late in his life.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Instant analysis: First impressions from the Huskies' Apple Cup rout of Cougars
- Naked, drunken man drives into tree while having sex near Tacoma, police say
- Washington, Seattle spending $1.1M to fence off highways and bridges from the homeless
The state budgeted $2,500 for the art, which will be unveiled Jan. 29.